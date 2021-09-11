Bastrop holds on to beat Ferriday 16-0

FERRIDAY — The Trojans committed several mental errors in the first quarter of their game against Bastrop. Offensivley, they struggled to get in a rhythm as penalties set them back. They could not turn the momentum in their favor and fell to Bastrop 16-0.

Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith called a timeout a minute into the game and yelled at his players “wake up, wake up.” Bastrop also controlled the line of scrimmage in the first quarter, which set the tone for the game.

“We came out flat and didn’t play fast or physically like we like to,” Smith said. “ We got caught in a lull. We tried to make adjustments at halftime, but it wasn’t enough. Hopefully, we can get back to the drawing board this week and get ready for our district opener against Rayville.”

The Trojans have a bye week before they travel to Rayville for that season opener. Their slow start to the season is in part to the number of starters they lost to graduation. COVID-19 also had an impact as it canceled 4 weeks of practice.

“We are young and inexperienced,” Smith said. “We have to practice and work hard. We still need to gel and grow. That is why we play up in 4A and 5A. By the time district comes, we are ready. We are young, and it shows right now. “