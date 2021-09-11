Investigation continues in animal abuse case; horse remains in critical condition

Published 2:11 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The face of a horse investigators found lying in a ditch on Lee Road Wednesday shows numerous abrasions and a swollen eye. Photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office.

NATCHEZ — A horse that Adams County Sheriff’s Office detectives found lying in a ditch on Lee Road in Natchez Wednesday remains in critical condition as an animal abuse investigation continues.

“Dr. Larkin instructed us not to move the horse this weekend because it is still considered to be in critical condition,” Sheriff Travis Patten said Saturday.

ACSO arrested Lavelle Ikard, 24, on a felony animal abuse charge for allegedly beating the horse with a knotted rope and riding the animal until it collapsed on Wednesday on Lee Road near U.S. 61.

Ikard is charged with malicious injury to an animal and is being detained at the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Ikard told detectives he had ridden the horse between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day, starting from U.S. 84 at Highway 33 in Franklin County, and stopped only once and had not given the horse water.

Witnesses said they saw Ikard beating the horse around the face with a red rope with a knot in it as the horse lay on the ground.

“He said he was trying to get it to get back up,” ACSO Major Frank Smith said Friday, adding deputies observed numerous abrasions  around the horse’s face and its  eye was swollen shut. The horse’s temperature was also extremely high and it took several hours to try and  cool it down , Smith said.

More News

Concordia Parish School Board adopts new COVID-19 policy for employees

Investigation continues in animal abuse case; horse remains in critical condition

McCall-Redman

Geoghegan-Fondren

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are you interested in reading more about in our newspaper?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...