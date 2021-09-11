Investigation continues in animal abuse case; horse remains in critical condition

NATCHEZ — A horse that Adams County Sheriff’s Office detectives found lying in a ditch on Lee Road in Natchez Wednesday remains in critical condition as an animal abuse investigation continues.

“Dr. Larkin instructed us not to move the horse this weekend because it is still considered to be in critical condition,” Sheriff Travis Patten said Saturday.

ACSO arrested Lavelle Ikard, 24, on a felony animal abuse charge for allegedly beating the horse with a knotted rope and riding the animal until it collapsed on Wednesday on Lee Road near U.S. 61.

Ikard is charged with malicious injury to an animal and is being detained at the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Ikard told detectives he had ridden the horse between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day, starting from U.S. 84 at Highway 33 in Franklin County, and stopped only once and had not given the horse water.

Witnesses said they saw Ikard beating the horse around the face with a red rope with a knot in it as the horse lay on the ground.

“He said he was trying to get it to get back up,” ACSO Major Frank Smith said Friday, adding deputies observed numerous abrasions around the horse’s face and its eye was swollen shut. The horse’s temperature was also extremely high and it took several hours to try and cool it down , Smith said.