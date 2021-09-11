McCall-Redman

Terry and Loree Avants of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Charlie Kae McCall to Joshua Ian Redman, son of the late Kenneth Redman of Alexandria, Louisiana.

The bride to-be is also the daughter of the late James E. McCall of Natchez.

She is a graduate of Monterey High School in Monterey, Louisiana. She received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University at Alexandria, from there she attended graduate school at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She received her Master’s in Educational Leadership and is currently studying for her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

She is currently employed by Rapides Parish School Board as a Mentor Teacher in Early Childhood and Special Education.

She is the granddaughter of the late Scharlene Morace Whitehead and the late Ted F. Harris both of Monterey, and the late Nolan and Mayford McCall of Natchez.

The groom is a graduate of Bolton High School in Alexandria and is employed by Performance Energy Services in Houma, Louisiana.

He is the grandson of Nanette Redman and the late Michael Redman of Alexandria.

The wedding will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park in Natchez.

A reception will follow at The Natchez Community Center.

Formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guest only.