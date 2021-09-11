Rough night in Jena, Giants push Vikings around

JENA — It was a rough night in Jena for the Vikings as they fell 40-6 to the Giants Friday. Head coach Michael Norris said Jena was able to control the battle for the trenches and did not turn the ball over.

“They were a big physical team and pushed us around. We made some mistakes on defense and had trouble on offense. We gave up a fumble early on special teams,” Norris said. “Their size made an impact on the line of scrimmage because they were bigger and moved us around. We weren’t into the fight enough yet. They were the better football team tonight.”

While Vidalia could have given up in the second half, they kept fighting, Norris said. He was proud of his team doing that. The defense kept the Giants off the scoreboard in the second half.

The Vikings scored the only touchdown of the second half when Sema’J Hayes completed about a 10-yard pass to Traevon Hill, Norris said. The play came after a long pass to Chris Brooks set them up inside the 10.

“They gave us effort in the second half. The first half we got behind right at the beginning and it took the air out of us a little bit. We dropped a couple of crucial passes. We put a drive together at the end of the game and scored a touchdown.”