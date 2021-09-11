Wildcats suffer tough defeat in season opener at Co-Lin

WESSON — The Wesson Attendance Center Cobras needed a miracle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats Friday night.

A long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter allowed Wesson to escape with a 30-26 comeback win over Wilkinson County in a game that was scheduled to take place at Wilkinson County but ended being played on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Even though the game was moved, Wilkinson County was still the home team and was poised to pick up an actual win on the field. The Wildcats had a forfeit win over Amite County High School a week earlier.

“It was a tough loss. We lost in the fourth quarter with about two minutes left on 3rd and long,” Wildcats head coach Jeffery Gibson said. “Our defensive back was right there. We had two guys there, but they missed it and they (Wesson) scored.”

Even though Wilkinson County had just eight days of practice in the last month, the Wildcats went toe to toe with a good Wesson team until the very end. And Gibson said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

“Our sophomore quarterback, JaQuel Dukes, played great. He had two touchdown passes. Our guys played hard,” Gibson said. “This was our first game. This was their third game. That made a difference.”

Wilkinson County (1-2) plays at Crystal Springs High School Friday at 7 p.m.