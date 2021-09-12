Natchez Little Theatre presents ‘Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will’

By Judy D. Wiggins

Natchez Little Theater is once more presenting an evening of entertainment for our community. “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” by Del Shores will run September 23 through 26, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The plot for “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” centers around a family returning home to see Daddy before he passes and to see who gets what in the will. The setting is a small Texas town in the present day. Daddy Buford (Rusty Jenkins) is partially paralyzed from a stroke and coherent on and off. Mamma Wheelis (Yvonne Murray), the grandmother, does not hold her tongue. Lurlene (Emily Maxwell), the eldest sister, a preacher’s wife and elementary teacher tries to keep the family peace. Sara Lee (Darlene Gilbert), the middle sister and the town beautician stays when everyone else leaves. Evalita (Saylor Leake), the youngest sister, six times married, loves to shock the family. Orville (Pierce Beach), the brother, is a mean and unhappy soul. Marlene (Nicole Harris), Orville’s wife, is a victim of his abuse but who hangs in there. And Harmony (Logan Gervais), Evalita’s vegetarian boyfriend turns their world upside down.

NLT produces seven shows each year with a variety of formats: comedy, tragedy, children’s theater, and musicals. This year we have produced “Two on the Aisle: Three in a Van,” a comedy about the goings on of a theater troupe, “Of Mice and Men,” two men in the Depression trying to survive. “Shrek, Jr. the Musical,” and Dilemma with Dinner” a hilarious farce. September’s show is “Daddy’s Dyin,” At the end of October is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and our Christmas production is “A Tiny Tim Christmas.”

For every show, we are on the look-out for talent, either actors who have been in plays for years or for anyone who wants to try out acting for the first time. Of course, there are other jobs related to the theater that are as important as the folks on stage. We have a costume department. Do you know how to sew? We have a props department. Are you handy with a can of paint or a saw? We need help with props movement on stage, curtains, lights, sound. Interested in directing a play? If any of these appeals to you, come on down and see what the Natchez Little Theater is all about.

Or if you would like to become a member of NLT, a non-profit organization, we would appreciate your support. Membership includes tickets for performances. See our Facebook page for information on becoming a member of the theater, tryout schedules for upcoming shows, and the schedule for the 2021 season. We can be reached at (601) 442 2233, our email address is natchezlittletheatre@gmail.com

We will be following COVID-19 guidelines so everyone can be assured of a safe environment.

Judy D. Wiggins is a retired humanities instructor from Copiah Lincoln Community College.