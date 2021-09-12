Together Again: Pilgrimage Garden Club resumes monthly luncheons, programs post-COVID

Old friends were reunited among some new faces in the Pilgrimage Garden Club on Friday during the first of what will soon become monthly luncheons and programs.

This will be the first time the club has met on a regular monthly basis in years, PGC program manager Kathleen Mackey King said.

“We’re back and doing regular monthly luncheon programs, which hasn’t been done in quite a while,” she said. “It’s nice that we have a mixture of older members and younger members,” she said.

As the guest speaker, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson offered a positive message about Natchez.

He spoke of 100 new businesses getting licenses since July 2020 and with them approximately 700 new jobs; shared the progress made towards recruiting a commercial airline tenant for the Natchez Adams County Airport; and told his story of how he happened to meet Dickie Brennan — a famous New Orleans chef and one of the development partners in the Eola Hotel — on the American Countess’ maiden voyage in March.

“With the renewal of Natchez … we needed a renewal of our Pilgrimage Garden Club monthly luncheons,” King said. “That is why I volunteered to become the program chair and started working on this in May.”

King said she plans for the PGC to meet the second Friday of every month and using different venues, including at the Carriage House Restaurant and at other homes.

Linden hosted the group of approximately 45 members who attended Friday’s luncheon.

After sharing in fellowship together, Gibson, a mayor of many talents, entertained the crowd at the piano.

“It is all about fellowship, getting to know the membership and our ladies,” King said. “A lot of times I don’t get to see everyone. If you don’t have functions you can’t get to know everyone. It just lifts your spirit.”

“It helps the organization and helps the membership know what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish in the club.”

The reestablishment of monthly luncheons so happens to come at the doorstep of Fall Pilgrimage, which starts next month. During this time, the garden clubs work extra hard to showcase historic houses to Natchez tourists.

“The Garden Club helps Natchez too. We have to keep things moving along,” King said. “Our town is so pretty. We need to share it.”