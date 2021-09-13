June 8, 1930 – Sept. 12, 2021

1 Thessalonians 4:17-18

“After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up

together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever.”

Services for Henry Rogers Heard, 91, of Natchez who died Sunday September 12, 2021 in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Thursday September 16, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Heard was born June 8, 1930, in Thornton, MS the son of Thomas Wesley Heard and Mary Azalene Mullen Heard.

Henry grew up during The Great Depression which instilled a strong work ethic and a passion to provide for his family. He enlisted in the Navy and was honored to serve during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, he returned home where he met the love of his life, Virginia, or as he called her, Tootsie and they were married for 67 wonderful years. Henry retired from Coca-Cola after 40 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, Ms. Henry enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and watching baseball. Henry touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity, and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred Hendon, Waites Heard; sisters Pearl Saxton, Marjorie Steen, Wilna Tate, and Polly Cunningham.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Wood Heard; son Roger Hamilton Heard and wife Lisa; daughter, Ruth Heard Whitley and husband Robert; grandchildren, Christopher Dylan Heard and wife Rebeka, Ashley Claire Whitley and wife Jessica, Bryon Whitley and wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Robby Whitley and Ginger Whitley; brother Pete Heard, and sister Mary Tom Aldridge.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.