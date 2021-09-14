Looking Back: ACCS wins softball district championship five years ago

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Chrystal Sylvester hits a fly ball deep to right centerfield for a three-run inside-the-park home run as the Natchez High Lady Bulldogs uses an eight-run sixth inning to defeat Franklin County 9-5.

TEN YEARS AGO — Tory Laird goes 2-for-3 with a double and scores two runs while Ashton Mason drives in two runs as ACCS defeats Jackson Academy 5-3 to improve to 12-12 while also keeping the Lady Raiders winless.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Brianna Henson throws a one-hitter and strikes out 11 while Anna McDaniel drives in two runs as the ACCS Lady Rebels defeat Simpson Academy 4-1 to win the MAIS District 4-AAA championship.