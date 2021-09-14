Looking Back: ACCS wins softball district championship five years ago

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

The ACCS softball team won its district title Tuesday night with a 4-1 win over Simpson Academy. Members of the ACCS softball team include, front row, from left, Lexie Emanuel, Anna McDaniel, Allison Freeman; back row, from left, Shelby Mason, Marlee Magee, Harley Martin, Bailey Boyd, Savanna Spear, Carly Delaney, Brianna Henson, Heidi Zimmerman and Geri Brumfield.(Submitted photo)

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Chrystal Sylvester hits a fly ball deep to right centerfield for a three-run inside-the-park home run as the Natchez High Lady Bulldogs uses an eight-run sixth inning to defeat Franklin County 9-5.

TEN YEARS AGO — Tory Laird goes 2-for-3 with a double and scores two runs while Ashton Mason drives in two runs as ACCS defeats Jackson Academy 5-3 to improve to 12-12 while also keeping the Lady Raiders winless.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Brianna Henson throws a one-hitter and strikes out 11 while Anna McDaniel drives in two runs as the ACCS Lady Rebels defeat Simpson Academy 4-1 to win the MAIS District 4-AAA championship.

