Visit Natchez announces the return of Y’all Means All festival

NATCHEZ — The Y’all Means All Natchez event returns Oct. 21 through 23.

This LGBTQ+-friendly festival celebrates the diversity of Natchez’s community while raising funds for NAMI Four Rivers, a non-profit state advocacy organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health counseling.

“We are proud to celebrate the inclusive nature of our city, and the Y’all Means All weekend serves as the perfect time for visitors to experience the charm of Natchez’s most special places,” said Executive Director of Visit Natchez, Devin Heath. “From Drag Queen Bingo to the Battle of the Belles and Beaus contest, hosted by Leslie Jordan and Mrs. Kasha Davis, this fun-filled weekend has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Y’all Means All Natchez was founded with the mission to better the Natchez community for all members through active involvement, community engagement, local improvement projects and civic pride events.

Notable weekend events include:

Drag Queen Bingo at EPYK Natchez, Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring a show-stopping performance by the fabulous Josalyn Royale and London Manchester in the courtyard of EPYK Natchez. A $25 ticket purchase includes entry and five bingo cards allowing guests to compete for several fun prizes. Additional cards are for sale at the event as well as a cash bar and food options. Doors open at 5 p.m. To purchase a ticket, visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005B23F3E06691

The Weekend Welcome Reception at Historic Choctaw Hall, Friday, Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kick off the weekend at this social reception. A $25 ticket purchase includes hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer at the event plus entry to the Speakeasy After-Party. To purchase a ticket, visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005B23F72167A7

Speakeasy After-Party- Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. Following the reception at Choctaw Hall, guests can head over to the upstairs floor of EPYK Natchez for a can’t-miss after-party featuring music, dancing, drag queens and a cash bar with food and drinks. Entry is free with a welcome reception ticket or $15 at the door.

Book Signing by Poppy Tooker, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hal Garner at Nest. Guests can swing by to purchase a signed copy of Poppy Tooker’s Drag Queen Brunch and other publications. This event is free to the public and light refreshments will be available.

Washington St. Walking Tour, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This downtown walking tour will take visitors through the city’s historic streets and to some of its most notable places, including several of the south’s oldest homes, noteworthy sights from the Civil War era and Natchez’s classic churches. Participants will meet the tour guide at Hal Garner at Nest and proceed from there. This event is free to the public and light refreshments will be available.

Tour of Homes, Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon until 3 p.m. Visitors will not want to miss this classic Natchez tour. Natchez has more than 1,000 houses listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Participants will meet the tour guide at Hal Garner at Nest and proceed from there. This event is free to the public and light refreshments will be available.

Battle of the Belles and Beaus, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Meet celebrity hosts Mrs. Kasha Davis, who competed in season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and internet sensation and actor Leslie Jordan at this fun competition at the Natchez City Auditorium. This event features local straight men dolled up in drag fighting for the chance to be crowned “Miss Fableau.” Tickets are $25 for upper-level seating or $50 for lower-level seating. A cash bar will be available. Doors open at 7 p.m.

To purchase a ticket, visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005B23EFFD64DA.

Smoot’s Grocery After-Party, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 p.m. Gather to celebrate the weekend well spent at Smoot’s Grocery for the perfect sendoff after-party. Entry is free with a Battle of the Belles and Beaus ticket or $15 at the door.

Attendees have the option to choose between three ticket packages which include access to all or some of the events. For more information, visit yallmeansallnatchez.org.