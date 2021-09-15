Beverly Harris

September 15, 2021

Nov. 3, 1966 – Sept. 11, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Beverly Harris, 64, of Ferriday, LA will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. from the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center in Vidalia, LA with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. She will be driven from Concordia Funeral Home after the funeral services in a horse drawn carriage to Ferriday Cemetery for burial under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Saturday evening from 4 to 6pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Harris, daughter of Peter and Dorothy Green Poole was born in Ferriday and died at her sister’s residence.  She was a transition manager for LaSalle Headstart Program.

She is survived by her son, Ben Harris, III of Vidalia; a nephew she raised as her own, Marquise Poole; seven siblings, Ventras Poole, Doris Poole and a devoted sister and caregiver, Pamela Poole all of Ferriday; Willie Poole and his wife, Qwana of Beaumont, TX; Esther Jolla of Long Beach, CA; Dorothy Weatherspoon and her husband, Vernon; Peter Poole, Jr. all of San Bernardino, CA; seven grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.  Mrs. Harris is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Poole and Eddie Poole.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

