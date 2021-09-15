Nov. 17, 1935 – Sept. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Estella Williams Young, 85, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on September 12, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Alfred Smith officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Estella was born on November 17, 1935, in Adams County, MS, to Seymour and Sarah Granger Williams.

She was preceded in death by: her parents Seymour and Sarah Granger Williams, husband Emmett Young, one son Percy Traywick, sister Teretha Williams Sullivan, two brother-in-laws Rev. Frank Sullivan and George Lee Brooks, and several nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her legacy four daughters Dr. Brenda Robinson, Debret Traywick (Willie Brown, Jr. fiancé), Zefer Young (Ronald Dorsey fiancé), and Venessia (Elbert, Sr.) King all of Natchez, MS, grandchildren Brenyalette O’Neal, of Natchez, MS, Nakia (James) King of Zachary, LA, Bianca Robinson of Moss Point, MS, William Brown of Houston, TX, Je’Cori Brown of Natchez, MS, Ahmad Frank, Jameelah Frank, and Alia Frank all of Houston, TX, Raheem (Tiffany) Frank of Natchez, MS, Maurice (Monica) Frank and Jamal Frank of Houston, TX, Elbert King, Jr. and Davon King of Natchez, MS, Perkins (Felecia) Higgins, Jr. of Detroit, MI, Keith (Lasonia) Young of Orlando, FL, 34 great-grandchildren, one brother Percy Williams of North Carolina, one sister Rosie Brooks of Natchez, MS, special family friend Michael Frank of Houston, TX, and special caregivers Ikelane Ward, Charm Stewart, Valerie Davis, Georgia Carroll, and Jamela Bradford all of Natchez, MS.

Thanks to all the healthcare providers for the care and services provided to our loved one.

