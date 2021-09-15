Felix Johnson

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Felix Johnson, 55, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson was born Jan. 6, 1966 and died Sept. 8, 2021 in Ferriday. He was the son of the late Jessie Mae Johnson and Louis Johnson, Jr. of Ferriday.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

