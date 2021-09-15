Looking back, Sept. 15: Brennan Smith carries the ball for 242 yards, three touchdowns as Ferriday shut out Northeast High School

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Brennan Smith has 18 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns while Tyrrence Taylor intercepts four passes as the Ferriday Trojans, the No. 7 team in Class 2A, shuts out Northeast High School 36-0.

TEN YEARS AGO — Merritt Murray scores two goals for ACCS, including the game-tying goal early in the fourth quarter, but Emily Ables makes the go-ahead goal with 3:30 left as The Veritas School pulls out a dramatic 5-4 win.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Bailey Boyd scores goals in the 43rd minute and the 59th minute of the second half, both on assists by Emily Williams, and Morgan Blanton has 12 saves as the ACCS Lady Rebels beat Brookhaven Academy 2-0.