State Health Department urging pregnant women to be vaccinated

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health is urging pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect them and their unborn child.

“A recent increase in deaths of pregnant women in Mississippi highlights the need for COVID-19 protection,” state health officials said in a Tuesday newsletter. “Vaccination is safe and effective for pregnant women, and recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“More than 1,241,087 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi. Vaccination benefits you even if you have already had COVID-19. Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now among unvaccinated Mississippians.”

All Mississippians aged 12 or older are now eligible for vaccination. Vaccinations are free to all Mississippians. To find a clinic or pharmacy that offers vaccinations near you, visit vaccines.gov/search or visit one of the state’s vaccination sites. Schedule an appointment ahead of time at covidvaccine.umc.edu or drop by and make one in person. Same-day appointments are usually available.

Homebound persons can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov