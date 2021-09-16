Graveside services for Mr. Rayford E. Mayberry Jr. will be Saturday, September 18, in Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. John Scott will officiate.

A walk-through visitation will be Friday, September 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Rayford E. Mayberry Jr. was born on October 2, 1965 in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. He was the son of Rayford E. Mayberry Sr. and the late Shirley M. Phipps Mayberry.

He was educated in Adams County where he graduated from North Natchez High School in 1984. After graduation, Rayford lived and worked in several different cities which included Atlanta, GA., San Antonio, TX. and Des Moines, IA. In 1995, he returned to Natchez and work for his mother at Old Washington Rd. Package Store until 2018, following the untimely death of his mother.

Rayford was a very friendly, energetic, loyal, fun-loving person, who was always making others laugh and smile.

He was baptized August 31, 1984 and became a member of King Solomon Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his Mother; sister Roletta M. Mayberry and Partner Lisa Sadler.

The memories of Rayford will be forever cherished by: a loving father, Rayford E. Mayberry Sr. of Natchez; a daughter, Sandie Sadler of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Donald Mayberry of Natchez; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.