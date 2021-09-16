WCCA hosts softball, Cathedral hosts soccer and ACCS hosts JV football in today’s local lineup, Sept. 16, 2021
Published 10:27 am Thursday, September 16, 2021
Prep softball
Discovery Christian School at WCCA, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 5:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Franklin Academy, JV – 5 p.m.; V – 6:15 p.m.
Centreville Academy at Parklane Academy, 5 p.m. (B/A)
Prep girls’ soccer
Copiah Academy at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.
Prep JV football
Tri-County Academy at ACCS, 7th-Grade Game – 5:30 p.m.; JV Game – 6:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Copiah Academy, 7th-Grade Game – 5:30 p.m.; Middle School Game – 7 p.m.
Centreville Academy at Hillcrest Christian School, 6 p.m.