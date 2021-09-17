Andrew Sessions leads Rams to victory in shutout

WOODVILLE — Andrew Sessions accounted for 223 yards of offense and three total touchdowns as the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams defeated the Newton County Academy Generals 32-0 Friday night.

Sessions completed four of five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown to go with 10 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns against a good Newton County Academy team that entered this game on a three-game winning streak.

Jack Orgeron scored on a two-yard run and Ryan Fisher added the two-point conversion run to give WCCA an 8-0 lead with 5:36 to go in the first quarter. Sessions then scored on a 69-yard touchdown run and he ran in for the two-point conversion to make it a 16-0 game with three second left in the opening quarter.

A five-yard touchdown run by Sessions with 1:07 remaining until halftime and Fisher’s second two-point conversion run of the game gave the Rams a 24-0 lead that they would take into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Sessions connected with Fisher on a 46-yard touchdown pass and with Nathan Mudd on the two-point conversion pass with 3:57 left in the ball game to put the icing on the shutout win.

Roderick Bailey was the Rams’ leading receiver with two catches for 46 yards. Fisher had five carries for 30 yards and Delvin Jackson had seven carries for 30 yards.

WCCA’s defense came through in a big way, turning away the Generals four times inside the Rams’ 10-yard line — three on fumble recoveries and once on downs. Reggie Mattire had a fumble recovery at the nine, Fisher at the five and Orgeron at the 10. Hayden Oliveaux recovered a fumble near midfield.

Mudd finished with a team-leading 16 tackles while Fisher had 13 tackles of his own and Caleb Harvey had 10 tackles. Grant Murray had one sack.

WCCA (5-0) travels to Vicksburg to take on Porter’s Chapel Academy Friday at 7 p.m.