Crime Reports: Sept. 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Tiffany Lee McClung, 42, 170 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Ronald Scott Smith, 60, 101 Traceway Drive, Natchez, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Ijose Maria West, 40, 107 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Bond set at $750.00

Arrests — Sunday

Lachoy Bangham Harris, 44, 114 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Noah Stephan Tolbert, 24, 303 Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charges of deadly weapon: exhibiting in rude, angry, or threatening manner, disorderly conduct- disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officers. No bond set on any of these charges.

Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 8

Trevaughn Dechartez Donaldson, 25, 5192 Shrimpers Road, Houma, La., on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Arrests — Tuesday, Sept. 7

Austin James Scott, 27, 52 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Tuesday

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on North Commerce Street.

Accident on East Oak Street.

Breaking and entering on Monette Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Unwanted subject on Espero Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Alice Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Russell Eugene Surrena, 39, No. 8 Highway 553, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Shameka Sherese Seals, 45, 23 Jason Court, Natchez, on charge of telephone/electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 46, 408 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Stephen Brooks Welch, 37, 412 Davis Road, Petal, on charges of cyberstalking and telephone/electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Chantal Latriva Fells, 31, 234 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no seat belt, disregard for traffic device, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Released on no bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Horseshoe Lane.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Robins Lake Road.

Harassment on Lotus Drive.

Civil matter on Oakland Park Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unauthorized use on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Burglary on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Jason Court.

Dog problem on Rand Road.

Domestic disturbance on Harris Road.

Traffic stop on Waverly Road/Grove Acres Road.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Monday

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Malicious mischief on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Road hazard on Sandy Creek Road.

Two animal cruelty reports on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Rand Acres Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on West Steirs Lane.

Harassment on Park Chase Road.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Trespassing on Redd Loop Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Ledger Powell V, 24, 285 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for P&P warrants.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shayna Bresler, 32, 3400 Custer Drive, Plano, Texas, court sentenced to credit of 62 days time served for simple escape.

Durwood E. Brown, IV, 42, 346 Plouden Bayou Road Monterey, court sentenced to six months jail or suspension, $1,000 in fines and court costs for possession of schedule I drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Larry T. Atkins, 38, 122 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to two days jail, credit for one day, 48 hours of community service, fine and court cost of $600 for possession of marijuana.

Rezon W. King, 21, 424 Morgantown Road, Natchez, court sentenced to credit for one day and $600 of fines and court costs for possession of marijuana.

Howard Williams, 43, 109 Galloway Street, Clayton, court sentenced to five years department of corrections for possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Arrests — Tuesday

Troy Washington, 27, 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of entry and remaining after being forbidden. Resisting an officer.

James Johnson, 8690 Chickasaw, Denham Springs, 50, as a department of corrections transfer.

Bradford Vaughn Wood, 47, 205 Oaklawn, West Monroe, on charges of felony theft, access device fraud and bank fraud.

Eric W. Benoit, 45, 112 Apple Street, Ridgecrest, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Wednesday

Weather issue on Black Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Harbor Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on US84

Reckless driving on Louisiana 425

Fight on US84

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road

Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle

Simple escape on US84

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 900

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane

Miscellaneous call on 2nd street

Alarms on Davis Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Auto Accident on US84

Unwanted person on US84

Loose horses on Lee Street

Loud music on Clark Drive

Fire on Mimosa Drive

Disturbance on Lee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on McAdam Road

Miscellaneous call on Sage Road