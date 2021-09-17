Looking back Sept. 17, 2021: Cathedral’s Caleb Upton throws a Hail Mary pass to defeat Stringer

Published 11:27 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Caleb Upton in 2011 when he played at Cathedral (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Christy White and Paula Duncan defeat Lou Ellen Alford and Katie Mahoney, 6-2, 7-6 to win the Women’s 3.0 doubles division at the 24th annual Cathedral Fall Festival Tennis Tournament at Duncan Park.

TEN YEARS AG0 — After escaping several Stringer defenders, Caleb Upton throws a Hail Mary pass that is caught by Daniel Huffines, who runs it in for a 56-yard TD with 1:07 left at the Cathedral Green Wave pulls out a 36-33 win.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Ronald Williams throws for 147 yards and three touchdowns while Malik Hampton has three TD runs as the Ferriday Trojans defeat Concordia Parish rival Vidalia 40-8, their eighth straight victory over the Vikings.

More News

Local lineup: ACCS, Cathedral, Vidalia hosts opponents Friday night

Looking back Sept. 17, 2021: Cathedral’s Caleb Upton throws a Hail Mary pass to defeat Stringer

Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths with 4 new deaths reported in Adams County

Police identify body of man discovered at Cathedral School

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are you interested in reading more about in our newspaper?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...