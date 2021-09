Sept. 12, 1966 – Sept. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Mary Yvonne Armstead, 55, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence were held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the True Bibleway Second Generation in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andre Ramsey officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.