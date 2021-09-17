Police identify body of man discovered at Cathedral School

Published 10:56 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Natchez police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of someone found at Cathedral School's Field House Thursday morning. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — The body of a man who investigators say died trying to break in through the roof of Cathedral School’s Field House by the football stadium has been identified.

Jessie Davis, age 64, reportedly died from a serious head injury he obtained after falling through the roof into the inside of the Field House.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Davis was a resident of Maple Street in Natchez.

When the body was discovered at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Daughtry said it appeared as though Davis had climbed to the roof of the building in an attempt to break in and the roof gave way, causing him to fall to his death.

Both Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Police Department were called to investigate the scene.

Jessica Carter, lead administrator at Cathedral, said the Field House was far enough away from school buildings that no student came in contact with the situation and school could resume as normal even as the investigation continued.

Carter said Cathedral has had an issue with people trying to break into school buildings, including some attempted break ins recently and that herself and other school personnel are concerned.

Carter said more security cameras were needed to protect school property while students and staff are away from campus.

