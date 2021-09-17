Positive COVID test forces Vidalia to forfeit game against Jonesboro-Hodge

VIDALIA — COVID-19 rears its ugly head as a Viking player tested positive this week. Head coach Mike Norris said they had tried to do contact tracing to determine if they could play Friday night, but there were not enough players for it to be viable. Vidalia had to forfeit its game to Jonesboro-Hodge.

He said the LHSAA has a policy of missing two weeks of games. Vidalia is trying to see if some of the players could be tested again next week to play against LaSalle. Right now, the team is in quarantine for the next two weeks.

“I thought we were over this after last year, but we are not,” Norris said. “I’m a little bit shocked because we had to do this last year. These kids have done everything we asked them to do to save their season from having this happen. I’m sad for the boys who have worked their guts out and don’t have a football game. The worst thing COVID does to these young people is take away everything they have worked for. I know there are worse things. People are dying from this virus, but it is hard to tell a young man aged 15 to 18 that anything is worse than what they are experiencing right now.”

If Vidalia can not play LaSalle, their next game will be on homecoming night against General Trass.