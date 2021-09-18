Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Burglary on St. Charles Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Abandoned vehicle on St. Catherine Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.

Breaking and entering on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Parker Street.

Threats on Alice Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Pecan Way.

False alarm on Oak Hill Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Bomb threat on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on McKnelly Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Parker Street.

Three traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Daisy Street.

Two traffic stops on Watkins Street.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Greystone Place.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Willie Edward Knight, 65, 141 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charges of moved within 300 feet of school or daycare and failure to register as a sex offender. Held on $6,000 bond.

Carey Jason Witten, 54, 91 Beau Pré Road, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lathyn Thomas Perkins, 23, 31 Roseland Forest Road, Natchez, on charges of fleeing or eluding law enforcement and contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Petit larceny on Deerfield Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Barth Street.

Theft at Sybil’s Cottage Grocery.

Forgery/embezzlement o North Commerce Street.

Suspicious activity on Steam Plant Road.

Grand larceny on River Terminal Road.

Theft on State Street.

Assisting motorist on Graves Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Threats on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop at Flyover.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Bomb threat at Co-Lin Circle.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Two intelligence reports on Sandy Creek Road.

Simple assault on Hobo Fork Road.

Welfare concern/check on State Park Road.

Intelligence report on Yearick Drive.

Accident on Carthage Point Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Holly Reynolds, 38, 625 Red Shoe Road, Bosier City, Louisiana, on charges of introducing contraband, possession of schedule III drugs.

Perneicia Simpson, 27, 250 Oregon Trail, Monroe, Louisiana, on charges of introduction of contraband.

Eshawn Edwards, 18, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Henry W. Hankston Jr., 41, 220, Fudrickar Street, on charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicles. Drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.

Zachary T. Williamson , 26, 335 Grayson Road, Clayton, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.

Brittany N. Higginbottom, 24, 233 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Patrick J. Ford, 58, 211 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated battery of a dating partner and a bench warrant for failure to pay.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on US84

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Juvenile problem on Lynwood

Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane

Medical call on Murray Drive

Nuisance animals on Roy Kemp Road

Drug law violation on Carter Street

Cruelty to juvenile on Lynwood Street

Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Westlake Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Donald Drive

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on US84

Disturbance on Greathouse Street

Welfare check on Eloise Road

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Harbor Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on US84

Reckless driving on Louisiana 425

Fight on US84

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road

Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle

Simple escape on US84

Medical call on Lee Avenue