Nov. 20, 1927 – Sept. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Dorothy Latham Bowden, 93, of Baton Rouge, LA were held at the Natchez City Cemetery on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on Sunday, November 20, 1927 in Vidalia, LA. and passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Bowden, Jr.; parents, William M. Latham, II and Mittie Gathright Latham; paternal grandparents, William M. Latham and Mary Davis Latham; maternal grandparents, Thomas P. Gathright and Willie Johnson Gathright; and three brothers, William M. Latham, III, George W. Latham, and Thomas J. Latham.

Dorothy leaves behind two sons, Richard W. Bowden of Baton Rouge, LA and Dan L. Bowden & his wife Karen of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Janet Bowden Sprague & her husband Kevin of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Andrew Michael Sprague, Justin Bowden Sprague, and Holly Sprague Jones & her husband Edward; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Faith Sprague and Connor Kevin Sprague. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Sprague, Andrew Sprague, Justin Sprague, and Edward Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home; mail to PO Box 4196 Monroe, Louisiana 71211 or call (318) 343-2244.

