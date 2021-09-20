5th annual Make a Racket for the Kids tennis & pickleball tournament being in Jackson beginning Oct. 6th

JACKSON– October marks the 5th annual Make a Racket for the Kids tennis and pickleball tournament to help raise funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi, whose work has been helping defeat child abuse for 20 years.

A pickleball tournament will kick off the festivities on Oct. 6 at The Country Club of Jackson. All playing levels are welcome. The competitive levels for this event will be both intermediate and advanced.

On Oct. 21, the tennis mixed doubles event kicks off at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson. All playing levels are welcomed, with combination levels of 6.0 and below, 7.0 and 8.0 and above.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this event for the 5th consecutive year. Make a Racket for the Kids is one of those special events that allows the community to come together, have fun, and raise funds for our cause that has helped save over 44,000 children in our state.” said Liz Torricelli, the Community Outreach Coordinator for CACM.

The entry fee to play either tennis or pickleball is $45, to play both tennis and pickleball $80, and $25 for non-players to participate. For additional information on Make a Racket for the Kids, contact Liz Torricelli directly via phone at 601.940.6183 ext.1005 or via e-mail at liz@mschaptercacs.org.

Additionally, you can register online at https://mschaptercacs.networkforgood.com/events/32954-5th-annual-make-a-racket-for-the-kids