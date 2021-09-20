Sept. 11, 1951 – Sept. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for George Robert Ransom, 69, of Natchez who died Thursday September 09, 2021 in Jackson will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Dillon Wicklift officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Ransom was born September 11, 1951 in Hinds County, the son of George T. Ransom and Barbara Ann Little Ransom.

George was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He graduated from Natchez High School. He was self-employed with Ransom Distributing Company.

Mr. Ransom was preceded in death by his father; his grandfathers, Fattie Little and Newman McAlpin; grandmothers Virgie Little McAlpin and Frances Carl; brother-in-law, Tomas Gonzales; uncles Floyd Little and Johnny Hough; and cousins Steve Little and Carol Little.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Ransom; sister, Ginny Gonzales; Niece Bernice Gonzales; Aunts Bobbie Hough, Sue Little and Diane Casey; Cousins, Janice Keyes and Matt Little; very close friends the family of Betty Herrington Pryor and Inell Gunnell; and many other close friends and customers.

Pallbearers will be Mike Herrington, Ricky Herrington, Pete Powell, McKinley Phipps, Alex Womack and Robert Herrington.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church 684 Highway 61 North Natchez, MS 39120.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.