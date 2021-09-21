Nov. 12, 1938 – Aug. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mary was born November 12, 1938 in Blytheville, Arkansas. She passed away August 25, 2021 at home in Natchez, Mississippi.

Her parents were Earl Emmett Lowry (Prior Navy Seabees) & Lula Marie Riggins Lowry.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Robert Edward Lowry) from Jonesville, Louisiana and ex-husband William Carlton Greer, Sr. form Deer Park, Louisiana.

Her surviving children are Lucie Maria Greer James (Kevin, prior U.S. Army) from Deer Park, Louisiana, Carlette Greer Williams from Natchez, Mississippi, William Carlton Greer, Jr. (Prior U.S. Coast Guard) (Jennifer) from Pearland, Texas.

Her surviving grandchildren are Jennifer Archer of Natchez, MS, Theresa Johnson of Monterey, LA, Maxwell, Breithaupt of Natchez, MS, Macy

Williams of Bowling Green, KY, Eleice Marie Williams of Livingston, TX, Thomas Williams (Emily) of Natchez, MS, Dakota Greer (Brooklyn) of Dickerson, TX, and Dyllan Greer (current U.S. Air Force) (Bethany) of Guam.

Mary leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. There were many nieces and nephews and many others who called her “Granny” that she “adopted” as her own.

The family of Mary Grace Lowry Greer, 82, would like you to join them for a Celebration of Life on September 25, 2021 from 2pm to 4 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 162 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, Mississippi. The entrance to Fellowship Hall is at the back of the building.

Mary moved to Natchez, MS when she was 12 with her parents and brother. She played the clarinet in the high school band and was the drum majorette when she was in the 11th grade at Washington High School. She graduated from Washington High School, Washington, MS in 1958 and married her childhood sweetheart a few months later. Mary and her mother were Girl Scout Leaders and taught Vacation Bible School at Washington Methodist Church in the 70’s. She worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 80’s and was a weekend manager of a group home in the 90’s. She loved doing many crafts except knitting.

Special thanks to Mrs. Paula Jackson, RN at River Bridge Specialty Hospital, Vidalia, LA, Deaconess Home Health, Natchez, MS and Compassus Hospice, Natchez, MS.