Rain, lightning puts crucial softball games on hold

NATCHEZ — Cathedral had a district title, and Adams County Christian School had a playoff berth on the line Tuesday when they started their softball games. Gusts of wind, a flash of lightning and steady rainfall put those games on hold.

Tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third, ACCS head coach Tate Lipscomb told the umpires he could have the field playable in 30 minutes. Instead, AC will have to wait until Thursday at 4 to resume the game.

“There are a lot of challenges resuming Thursday,” Lipscomb said. “Half of the team has a cheer competition tomorrow, so I can’t have practice. It will be a challenge.

Typically, a rain delay can do one of two things. It could kill momentum, or it could have given us momentum. I don’t know what it is about rain, but the girls always get loose and have fun and play better. Waiting two days, it is a momentum killer.”

AC will travel to play St. Aloysius because several players are cheerleaders for the JV football team playing in Vicksburg Thursday. The game is a must-win for the Rebels to make the playoffs.

Across town, Cathedral has to wait another two days for a chance to win its district championship. If they beat Copiah Academy, they are district champions. If they lose, they will be runners-up in the district.

The Green Wave were up 5-3 with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Head coach Craig Beesley said it is where they will pick up from when they start Thursday evening.

“The good thing about the delay is we have the lead,” Beesley said. “We will have to focus, regroup and come out ready to play Thursday. We want to go in there like it is 0-0. We want to be aggressive on Thursday and play to win. We want to stay in the right mindset.”