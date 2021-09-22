May 27, 1948 – Sept. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Audrey Isaac Palmer, 73, of Lake in the Hills, IL, formerly of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Illinois, will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Greater St. James Baptist Church (grounds).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Audrey was born May 27, 1948 in Natchez, the daughter of Narsisia Skipper Scott and Landy Isaac. Her step-father was Tom Scott. She was a 1966 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and attended Jackson State University.

Ms. Palmer was previous employed as a legal secretary for more than 20 years and also as a Banquet Manager with Sheraton-Natchez. Audrey was a member of Greater St. James Baptist Church where she served as president of the choir until she relocated to Illinois. She was also a founding member of the gospel singing group, the Voices of Charm. Singing was her first true love. She also loved to draw and sketch and paint portraits.

She is preceded in death by her parents and maternal grandparents, Louise and Burl Skipper.

Audrey leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Patrice Scott of Lake in the Hills, IL; son, Thomas Palmer of Chicago, IL; grandson, Shawn Palmer of Lake in the Hills, IL, other relatives and friends.

