Aug. 2, 1960 – Sept. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Cordelia Jones, 61, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 9, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Cordelia was born on Aug. 2, 1960, in Natchez, MS, to David R. Jackson and Rosie Lee Myles-McGowan.

Preceding Cordelia in death is her father, David R. Jackson; mother, Rosie Lee Myles-McGowan; grandfather, Leonard Miles; brother, Leonard K. Myles; sister, Patricia Thomas and brother, Harry Myles.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Joseph Jones of Natchez; two step children, Joseph Jones, Jr. and Jessica Jones; three step grandchildren, Akeelah Jones, Mariah Jones and Joseph Jones, III; three brothers, Aaron Brown, David McGowan (Brenda), Tommie Jackson (Ruby); one sister, Judith McGowan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.