Feb. 2, 2002 – Sept. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for E”Miracle DaVaisha Jones, 19, who died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Natchez, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Dwight Greene officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing. There will be limited seating for the service.

E’Miracle was born Feb. 2, 2002 in Natchez, the daughter of Valisha Tate Jones and Emanuel B. Jones. She was a NECA High school graduate with some college credit. Miss Jones was a member of the NECA Choir, Girl Scouts, Softball Team, Lady Pearls and Dazzling Diamonds. E’Miracle enjoyed singing, dancing, traveling and photography.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Valisha Tate Jones; grandmother, W. Audria V. Tate and grandfather John E. Washington.

E’Miracle leaves to cherish her memories: her father, Emanuel Jones; brothers, Emanuel Jones, Jr., EDaniel Jones, Aden Warren and Joir’dan Bradford; sisters, Vasskynee Bates and Keiarora Tate; grandmother, Flotie Washington; grandfather, Louis Jones; aunt, Jacqueline Coleman; uncles, S. Bryan Tate and Kendrick Thompson, other relatives and friends.

