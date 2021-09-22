Nov. 11, 1993 – Sept. 18, 2021

Graveside Services for Eric Minor, 27, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 18, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at St. Mary Memorial Gardens, Community Lane in Natchez, MS with Pastor Christopher Robinson, officiating

Walk through visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Memorial Gardens under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com