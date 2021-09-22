Sept. 4, 1958 – Sept. 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Linda Jean Leonard, 63, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 19, 2021, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ambassadors Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA with Bishop Robert L. Cade, officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ambassadors Outreach Church.

Burial will follow at St. James Baptist Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com