Natchez police arrest man for robbing another of all but his boxers at gunpoint

Published 6:34 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an armed robbery charge after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint last week.

The victim reportedly flagged a patrol officer down wearing only his boxers at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 12 in the area of North Union Street.

The victim stated another man held a gun up to him and took his bag and clothing. 

After further investigation, police were able to identify Jovanti Barnes, 29, as a suspect in the incident and issue a warrant for his arrest. 

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the Natchez Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked collaboratively with the Patrol Division to capture Barnes, who has a lengthy record for burglary, robbery and attempted robbery, Daughtry said.

“He is a regular,” Daughtry said of Barnes. He added a patrol officer noticed Barnes and arrested him Tuesday. He said Barnes has a Natchez address but moves around a lot.

“I want to give some kind of accolade to our CID and our Patrol Division for working together on this,” Daughtry said. “Once the CID division established a suspect, they got it out to our patrol and one of our patrol officers was on patrol today and saw him and took him into custody.”

