Meet Templeton. This sweetheart has been at the shelter since October of 2020. Templeton will make someone a wonderful companion! Come by and see if you two could be best friends. Templeton and other adoptable pets can be seen at the Natchez-Adams Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.