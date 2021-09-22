Virgil Dale Fleming

Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Virgil Dale Fleming was born on Feb. 23, 1961, in Natchez, Mississippi to the parentage of Sollie Fleming, Sr. and Lillie Bea Malone Fleming.  He is preceded in death by his father, Sollie Fleming, Sr.; mother, Lillie Bea Fleming; twin sister, Ver Gail Fleming.

Virgil memories will be cherished by nine siblings: five sisters, Beatrice Irving, Berth Williams, Diane Fox, Brenda Bardere of Dallas, TX, Annie Wilson of Natchez, MS; four brothers, Eurtis Fleming (Densie), Sollie Fleming, Jr. (Pancie), Charles Fleming, Sr. (Tessie) of Dallas, TX, Vernell Fleming (Carolyn) of Jackson, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

More News

Mary Bird Perkins invests $10 million to revolutionize cancer treatment across centers in Baton Rouge, across South

Audrey Isaac Palmer

Rodney Lyvon Hayes Jr.

Virgil Dale Fleming

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who is best in the SEC this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...