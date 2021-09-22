Virgil Dale Fleming was born on Feb. 23, 1961, in Natchez, Mississippi to the parentage of Sollie Fleming, Sr. and Lillie Bea Malone Fleming. He is preceded in death by his father, Sollie Fleming, Sr.; mother, Lillie Bea Fleming; twin sister, Ver Gail Fleming.

Virgil memories will be cherished by nine siblings: five sisters, Beatrice Irving, Berth Williams, Diane Fox, Brenda Bardere of Dallas, TX, Annie Wilson of Natchez, MS; four brothers, Eurtis Fleming (Densie), Sollie Fleming, Jr. (Pancie), Charles Fleming, Sr. (Tessie) of Dallas, TX, Vernell Fleming (Carolyn) of Jackson, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.