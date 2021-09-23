ACCS travels to Parklane this week

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (4-1) travels to McComb to play Parklane Academy (1-4) Friday with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Parklane head coach Ron Rushing was a head coach at Cathedral for six years before his departure for Brookhaven Academy in 2016.

Rebels defensive coordinator Ricky Spears faced him when he was a coach at Trinity Episcopal Day School alongside David King. He said the Rushing will be prepared.

“I’ve coached against him for a few years,” Spears said. “I know he will try to find our weaknesses. We just have to get people in the right spot. We try to get better every day and every week. Friday, we have to eliminate the mental mistakes and make sure we do our job.”

He said as usual, the non-district game against Parklane would be a physical and challenging matchup. Parklane is no offensive powerhouse, they have scored just 88 points this season. However, their downhill style rushing attack wears on teams.

The pioneers nearly beat Cathedral in a one point defeat. Last week, they played against Jackson Prep and managed to score 12 points in a 42-12 defeat.

Playing on the road offers some challenges to AC because teams play harder when they are at home, he said. The key to victory on Friday is to execute the fundamentals of football.

“We have to win up front and take care of the football,” Spears said. “We have to eliminate penalties. We have been preaching that all week.”