Three wanted for armed robbery in Ferriday

FERRIDAY — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for three young adults suspected of a Saturday, Sept. 18, armed robbery at a convenience store outside of Ferriday.

A convenience store clerk was reportedly held at gunpoint as cash was taken from the store.

During their investigation, evidence was made available to CPSO detectives allowing them to identify Dezmon Bowman, 21, Dontarius Bowman, 19, and Zhane Green, 22, as suspects in the incident. Pictures of surveillance footage from another store after the incident took place on Sept. 18 show what appears to be the three suspects inside a store with a large amount of cash in hand.

All three now have active warrants from CPSO for armed robbery with a firearm.

Dezmon Bowman and Dontarius Bowman are both residents of Kyle Road in Ferriday and Green is a resident of 8th Street in Ferriday.

These individuals are presumed armed and dangerous.

Do not attempt to approach or apprehend. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact 911 or CPSO at (318) 336-5231.