UPDATE: Three suspects wanted for armed robbery in Ferriday now in custody

FERRIDAY — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three young adults Thursday evening who are suspected of a Saturday, Sept. 18, armed robbery at a convenience store outside of Ferriday.

A convenience store clerk was reportedly held at gunpoint as cash was taken from the store.

During an investigation, evidence was made available to CPSO detectives allowing them to identify Dezmon Bowman, 21, Dontarius Bowman, 19, and Zhane Green, 22, as suspects in the incident. Pictures of surveillance footage from another store after the incident took place on Sept. 18 show what appears to be the three suspects inside a store with a large amount of cash in hand.

Thursday morning, CPSO issued warrants for armed robbery for each of the three suspects and made a post on social media warning the public not to approach them if spotted and presume them “armed and dangerous.” By 5:30 p.m. Thursday, all three were arrested.

No bond has been set.

Dezmon Bowman and Dontarius Bowman are both residents of Kyle Road in Ferriday and Green is a resident of 8th Street in Ferriday.