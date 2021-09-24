Crime reports: September 24, 2021
Published 4:51 pm Friday, September 24, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Sharron James Thomas, 38, 2710 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Javontae Dearrius Barnes, 29, 832 Martin Luther King Street, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. No bond set.
Derrick Lamont Coleman, 42, 1733 Church Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.
Arrests — Sunday
Rodrick Kendale Hart, 33, 17 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $231.25.
Arrests — Saturday
Timeka Syretta Burston, 40, 42 North Circle Drive, Natchez, on charges of failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signal and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.
Zachary Lamar Mason, 46, 1 Lincoln Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, motor vehicle: reckless driving, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.
Joseph Wade Yarber, 31, 7114 Claremont Drive, Marrero, La., on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Arrests — Tuesday, Sept. 14
Carl Anthony Lewis, 37, 54 Lincoln Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Reports — Tuesday
Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Accident on North Pearl Street.
Breaking and entering on Winchester Road.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on East Woodlawn Avenue.
Warrant/affidavit on Canal Street.
Warrant/affidavit on Itasca Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Fraud/false pretense on Somerset Drive.
Harassment on College Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on McNeely Road.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Florida Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Madison Street.
Accident on Jefferson Street.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.
Theft on Dunleith Street.
Traffic stop at Merit Health.
Accident on Main Street.
Shots fired on Lafayette Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Gregory Sylvester J. Tillman, 23, 227 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Charles Edward Williams, 19, 198 Ferguson Street, Woodville, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Cemetery Road.
Abandoned vehicle on Lotus Drive.
Harassment on Aldrich Street.
Burglary on Montgomery Road.
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.
Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.
Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.
Reports — Monday
Trespassing on Canvas Back Court.
Unwanted subject on Farr Road.
Accident on State Street.
Traffic stop on Firetower Road.
Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Dog problem on U.S. 61 North.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Armond Lewis, 305 S 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of theft of goods, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and failure to obey lawful order.
Arrests — Wednesday
Troy Washington, 110 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of remaining on premises after being forbidden.
Nicholas Benkston, 43, 345 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Jaleel White, 29, 719 Mercy Alley, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented probation, pay fine in three months of $1,000.
Latosha Ward, 41, 406 Maple Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 15 days jail or pay $760, $260 today and $500 at hearing for simple criminal damage to property.
Matthew Stewart, 37, 226 Gilleburg Road, Liberty, court sentenced to six months jail or pay $760 for illegal carrying of weapons.
Lakendrick Smith, 41, 124 MLK Avenue, Vidalia, court sentenced to $760 fine and $1,334 restitution for simple battery.
Kerstin Calhoun, 22, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 26 day with credit for time served and $260 court costs for simple criminal damage to property.
Arrests — Tuesday
Ronald Smith, 60, 101 Traceway Road, Natchez, on P&P warrant.
Kristi Parker, 44, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possesion of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rellie L. Guillory, 32, 939 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and introduction of contraband.
Christopher P. Panton, 31, 311 B.B. Beard Road, Monterey, on bench warrant for failure to pay.
Charles B. Roberts, 35 142 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant for failure to appear and a parole violation.
Kenny R. Brandenburg, 44, 238 Hammett Addition Road, Vidalia, flight from officer, speeding, stop sign violation, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, failure to yield, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and a parole violation.
Frederick L. Butler, 50, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on charges of home improvement fraud.
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Varner Road
Reports — Wednesday
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 65
Unwanted person on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Spruce Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Welfare check on Ron Road
Miscellaneous call on Ron Road
Miscellaneous call on Martin Luther King Boulevard
Disturbance on Delaware Avenue
Medical call on Spanish Court Drive
Harassing call on Louisiana 65
Theft on Willow Drive
Theft on Country Meadows Road
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Airport Road
Missing person on Westlake Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on Loomis Lane
Disturbance on US84
Theft on Airport Road
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Medical call on Danny Drive
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle
Auto Accident on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on Crescent Drive
Unwanted person on Orange Street
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Oak Street
Fire on Myles Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle