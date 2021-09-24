Johnnie A. Foster, Jr.

June 12, 1957 – Sept. 16, 2021

CLAYTON – Funeral services for Johnnie A. “June” Foster Jr, 64, of Ferriday, LA, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 16, 2021, in Ferriday, LA, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Clayton, LA, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Willie Anderson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Johnnie was born on June 12, 1957, in Pineville, LA, to Johnnie Sr. and Hattie Mae Davis Foster.

Preceding Johnnie in death are his parents and one daughter, Estelle Foster.

Johnnie leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Jill (Marcus); son, Johnnie (Carlisha) Foster III; stepson, Paul (Komonica) Collins; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings: Arleen (Willie) Foster Anderson, Lula (Otis) Woods, Paul (Sherryann) Foster, Lora Foster Carter, and Brenda (Robert) Foster Johnson; two aunts, Katie Davis and Helen Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.