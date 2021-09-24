Rams bid for an undefeated season snapped by Eagles

VICKSBURG — Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s run at an undefeated regular season came to a screeching halt Friday night as the Rams lost to the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles 52-27.

There were two key factors in the outcome of this game — the ground game of Porter’s Chapel and WCCA’s defense not being able to force turnovers like it had been throughout the first half of the season.

The Eagles’ rushing attack was led by Tyler Washington, who had four touchdown runs. He had an 11-yard touchdown run to open the scoring with 7:00 left in the first quarter, a pair of six-yard TD runs in the third quarter, and a 17-yard TD run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter.

In fact, Porter’s Chapel had more rushing yards, 313, than WCCA had in total offense as the Rams were held to just 264 yards.

Andrew Sessions provided most of the offense for the Rams. He had a 27-yard touchdown run that gave them a 7-6 lead with 4:47 left in the first quarter, an 8-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and a seven-yard TD run with just under two minutes left in the game. He finished with 12 carries for 137 yards and was 6-for-10 passing for only 43 yards with one interception.

Delvin Jackson scored the other touchdown for WCCA on a 10-yard run with 2:19 to go until halftime. That made it a 22-13 game at halftime, but that would be as close as the Rams would get the rest of the game.

Ryan Fisher had four carries for 74 yards, and was both the Rams’ leading receiver with two catches for 20 yards and their leading tackler with 14. Reggie Mattire and Nathan Mudd each had seven tackles. Roderick Bailey had two catches for 11 yards.

WCCA (5-1) returns to MAIS District 3-1A play Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Rebul Academy for homecoming.