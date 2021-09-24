Thank you for the warm welcome

Dear Natchez,

Where do we begin?

We arrived in your beautiful town in early July and immediately fell in love with you. Not a day went by that our affinity for you didn’t grow exponentially.

You treated us with kindness, patience, respect, and acceptance. You put food in our mouths, roofs over our heads, and your community surrounded us with love and support that felt like the warm embrace from our loved ones that we don’t get to see for many weeks/months while we are creating a film.

Thank you for making that time away from our family and friends a little less difficult by taking us in as one of your own.

You offered us some of the most beautiful filming locations, introduced us to some truly incredible souls, and gave us a sense of security and peace that allowed us to create one of the most beautiful films we have ever produced.

Every time we reached out our hand, there were 15,000+ Natchezians ready to provide support. Your community constantly answered our call and our entire team is thankful to each and every citizen that calls Natchez home.

We completed filming in the early hours of Sept. 18, and we have been blessed to have the opportunity to make a movie that will be our love letter to you.

To every citizen, business owner, organization, and administration in The Little Easy…THANK YOU. This movie would not have been possible without you.

We cannot wait to come back to see you very soon. Rather than returning to just another town…we will be returning to our Natchez family.

We love you and can’t wait to show the entire world so many reasons why they need to start paying attention. Something special is happening here. And we are determined to continue being a part of it.

We love you all.

Sincerely,

Daniel Lewis

Evergreen Films

And the cast and crew of Hallmark’s “Every Time A Bell Rings”