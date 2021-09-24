Jan. 27, 1958 – Sept. 20, 2021

Beloved husband, cherished father and grandfather, devoted son and brother, treasured uncle, cousin and friend, Timothy Keith Huff, age 63, passed away in Longview, Texas on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tim was born on Jan. 27, 1958 in Natchez, Mississippi to James Huff and Anne Maxie Huff.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, James Huff, and nephew, Alan Huff.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kerry (Moyer) Huff; his daughters, Ashley Key and husband, Shannon Key, Meredith Sloan and Lindsay Martinez and husband, David Martinez; his beloved grandchildren, Reese and Cason Sloan, Hunter, Tanner and Parker Key and Grant and Leah Martinez; his mother, Anne Huff; brothers, Jim Huff and wife, Ann, Ken Huff and wife Susan and Larry Huff and wife, Sauncee; sister, Sherry Huff and husband, Craig Francis, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.

Tim graduated from South Natchez High School and furthered his education at the University of Mississippi and Nicholls State University. He earned his Master’s degree and was a trainer for the football teams of both colleges.

He met and married the love of his life, Kerry, after only six months of dating.

He loved hunting, fishing, bow hunting and everything outdoors. Tim loved his family fiercely. He was the biggest cheerleader for his girls and family and was always there to support them. Tim loved to visit with everyone and loved his community. He was known to many from his live videos and from Facebook Live. Whatever the need, Tim was always generous with his time and had a heart of gold. He was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. #aheartlikeHuff.

A Funeral Service will be held for Tim at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Memorial City Hall in Marshall, Texas with Bro. James Runnels officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service.

A private family burial will follow the visitation.

Serving as Pallbearers are John Porter, B.J. Fletcher, John Oswalt, Tanner Key, Parker Key and Cason Sloan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim’s honor be made to: Sandra White Hospice Care Foundation c/o Marshall Homecare & Hospice 111 E. Burleson Street, Marshall, Texas 75670.

Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com