Injuries hamper Ferriday as they fall to Rayville

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

RAYVILLE — After being down 21-0 in the first quarter, Rayville came back to beat Ferriday 52-50 in its district opener. The Trojans fell to 0-3 to start the season after the close loss on the road. 

Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said they had a couple of injuries and cramps that caught up with his team late in the game. They also made a few errors fumbling late in the game.  

“They ran the dive and played smash mouth football and we could not match it,” Smith said. “It was old school smash mouth football and we could not bring our hard hats today.” 

The third quarter was tough, the Trojans could not move the football. An injury on the O-Line forced them to adjust. They lost a center and had to play a guy who had never played high school before. He played better by the end of the game. 

Ferriday’s defense could not stop the run. This week in practice they have to trust the process and fix some kinks in their team. Smith said they have to get better on defense this week. 

“We have to get back to the drawing board for a big game against Mangham,” Smith said. “We have to tweak some personnel and get some guys in the right spot. We have to find the right spot for our guys. I was impressed with our offense because we scored 50 points. That third quarter hurt us. Defense was our sore thumb tonight.”

More News

Liquor store pays homage to former bar, brings selection of spirits to downtown

State testing reveals COVID’s impact in classroom

Injuries hamper Ferriday as they fall to Rayville

Rams bid for an undefeated season snapped by Eagles

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you in favor of a special session of the Mississippi legislature to pass a medical marijuana law?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...