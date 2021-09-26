July 27, 1944 – Sept. 24, 2021

Services for Roger D. Britt, 77 of Atlanta, Texas formerly of Natchez who died Friday September 24, 2021 in Atlanta, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 26, 2021 at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery with Leon Wallace and Cole Smith officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Britt was born July 27, 1944 in Wesson, MS the son of Elmer Britt and Margie Marie Edwards Britt.

He was a member of Carmal Baptist Church.

Mr. Britt was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Britt; sister Phylis Toney; father and mother-in-law, Warren and Earline Strong; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Connie Swaggart; and brother-in-law Wesley Strong.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Diane Britt; daughter, Kellie Smith and husband Tony; grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Cole Smith, Luke Smith, Kyle Smith all of Atlanta, TX; brother, Ken Britt of Natchez; sister in law, Fran Strong; nieces and nephews, Ronnie and Beth Harris of Natchez, Randy and Jolynn Arnold of Jefferson County, Wes and Amanda Stroud of Natchez, MS, Joseph, Conner and Morgan Harris, Bailey and Warren Wesley Stroud all of Natchez, MS; brother in law, Griff Toney; nieces and nephews Jerri, Cathy and Jay Toney; and many other extended family.

Pallbearers will be Cole Smith, Luke Smith, Kyle Smith, Randy Arnold, Wes Stroud, and Ronnie Harris.

Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Wesley Stroud, Ronn Joseph Harris, Conner Moore, Roger McCranie, Millard Williams and Lewell Ray Cain.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Transcend Hospice, William Skidmore, R.N., Lisa Nichols, C.N.A., and Tammy Plants.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.