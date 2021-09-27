March 18, 1940 – Sept. 7, 2021

SUMMIT — Claude Gordon Willoughby (Butch), 81, of Summit, MS passed away at Beachem Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

A memorial service is to be held at Adams United Methodist Church and will be announced at a later date. He is predeceased by his parents, Gordon Leigh Willoughby and Norma Gene Coney Willoughby of Johnston’s Station, Mississippi and sister, Martha Gene Willoughby May of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty years, Rebecca Jane Carruth Willoughby (Becky); his children Gordon Phillip Willoughby and wife, Dr. Tamara Ardans Willoughby of Auburn, Maine, Rebecca Leigh Willoughby of Pensacola, Florida, and Dr. Paul Allen Willoughby and wife, Lynda Palmertree Willoughby of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Cameron Quin Willoughby of Prattville, Alabama, Hannah Jane Willoughby of Boston, Massachusetts, Joshua Paul Willoughby and Jeremy Allen Willoughby of Clemson University, South Carolina, and Sarah Elizabeth Willoughby of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Claude is also survived by an extended family and friends of whom he was very fond. Claude was born on March 18, 1940 and grew up at Johnston’s Station, Mississippi. He graduated from Southwest Mississippi Junior College and the University of Mississippi in Chemical Engineering, in the spring of 1962.

After graduation from Ole Miss, Claude worked for Hercules Powder Company in Salt Lake City, Utah, a critical industry during the Vietnam War. After returning to Mississippi, Claude worked for International Paper (IP) Company in Natchez, Mississippi. During his career, he also worked in the Texarkana, Texas and Panama City, Florida IP Mills. He retired from IP in Natchez, Mississippi after working in various management positions, December 31,1999. Always an animal loved, he supported Guiding Eyes for the Blind and the ASPCA. Claude was an avid fan of all SEC sports. His particular favorites were his alma mater, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State where his children graduated. He, along with his sons, Gordon and Paul, was a member of the Cole’s Creek Hunting Club.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing, and vegetable gardening. In retirement, he was an occasional volunteer at the St. Andrews Mission in McComb, Mississippi. Claude was a person of strong faith, and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He was a frequent donor to Christion Missions and quietly generous to individuals in need. Claude was a very proud father and grandfather; he was especially proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.