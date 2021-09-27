Sept. 6, 1929 – Sept. 22, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Mamie Lou Hudson Washington, 92, of John Creek, Georgia, formerly of Fayette, who died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Georgia will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church (grounds) with Pastor Lonnie Culbert officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation and the funeral service.

Mamie was born September 6, 1929 in Fayette, the daughter of Roy Hudson and Elizabeth Anderson Montgomery. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University and Masters and Specialist Degrees in Guidance Counseling from Mississippi College. Mamie was a school guidance counselor. Mrs. Washington was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. She also held memberships with Delta Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the Fayette Garden Club. Mamie enjoyed gardening.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, J. D. Washington; mother, Elizabeth Montgomery; father, Barge Montgomery; father, Roy Hudson; daughter, Tiajuana Moore; sisters, Gladys Holloway and Louise Mims; brothers, Johnny Hudson and Cammie Hudson.

Mamie leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Linda Johnson (Clem,) and Jerelyn Murphy; sister, Clara Moulds, Ph.D; grandchildren, Venus Anderson (Darron), Damien Christman, and Alphoso Moore (Briana) and other relatives.

