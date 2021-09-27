South State Roundup: Cathedral defeats Adams County Christian School to stay alive

BROOKHAVEN — The Cathedral Lady Green Wave needed eight innings to defeat the cross-town and MAIS District 3-5A rival Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels 7-6 last Saturday afternoon in a losers’ bracket game at the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Brookhaven Academy.

The game went into extra innings thanks to Lauren Dunbar’s single on a 3-2 pitch that brought in a run to tie the score at 6-6. Liza Gregg then singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only keep Cathedral’s season alive, but also allow the Lady Green Wave to advance to the Class 5A State Tournament as one of the final four teams remaining at South State.

Now, it’s a matter of where the District 3-5A champion and No. 1 seed Lady Green Wave will be seeded. They took on Brookhaven Academy Monday at 12 p.m. While the winner of that game would be no lower than the No. 3 seed, the loser would be the No. 4 seed.

As for District 3-5A No. 4 seed ACCS, its opportunity to advance to the state tournament came to an end with the loss to Cathedral. But the Lady Rebels would not go away easy. Trailing 1-0 after one inning of play, they scored four runs off Lily Crum, including RBIs by Camren Strittman and Leila Ray, for a 4-1 lead.

Cathedral responded with two runs of its one in the bottom of the second inning to make it a 4-3 game. After ACCS took a 5-3 lead in the top of the third, Cathedral used a two-run rally in the bottom of the fourth to tie it a 5-all. The Lady Rebels retook the lead with one run in the top of the fifth, but were shut out by Crum over the final three innings.

Crum was the winning pitcher as she allowed six runs, only one earned, on five hits with 13 strikeouts and seven walks.

Laiken Davis pitched seven-plus innings and gave up six runs, four of them earned, on 15 hits with three strikeouts and two walks. She helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Cathedral (20-5) had five multiple hitters in this game. Dunbar went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Gracie Harrigill was 3-for-4 with one run scored. Drane went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Hannah Murray was 2-for-4 with one run scored, and Gregg went 2-for-5 with one RBI.

Cathedral began its Saturday with a tougher-than-expected 7-4 win over the Columbia Academy Lady Cougars. The Lady Green Wave found themselves down 3-0 after two and a half innings before scoring their first run in the bottom of the third inning.

The Lady Green Wave were down 4-1 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, aided by a home run by Dunbar. Kinslee Young’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to give them a 7-4 lead that they would not relinquish.

Crum was the winning pitcher despite giving up two home runs to Macie Wilks and another home run to Allie Watts. Crum helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. She also struck out 14 batters in a complete-game outing. Young was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

ACCS fell immediately to the losers’ bracket after dropping a 10-0 decision to the District 4-5A champion and No. 1 seed Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars in six innings. The Lady Rebels had just two hits — a double by Georgia Martin and a single by Addison Massey.

The Lady Rebels then upset the District 4 No. 3 seed Bowling Green School Lady Buccaneers 7-5. Kate Parsons and Laila Ray led ACCS’s 11-hit attack. Ray had a double and a home run as she went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Parsons was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored.

Davis was the winning pitcher despite giving up 16 hits and striking out only one batter over seven innings. She gave up one run in the bottom of the first inning, but did not allow another run until the bottom of the sixth. Bowling Green tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but the three runs the Lady Buccaneers scored were not enough.

Cathedral dropped to the losers’ bracket after falling to the District 4 No. 2 seed Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats 15-3.

A four-run second inning and a five-run fourth inning propelled Silliman to victory. The Lady Wildcats had 14 hits and were aided by six Cathedral errors.

Marlie Hargon went four innings and allowed 10 runs, seven of them earned, on 13 hits with one strikeout, two walks, and one hit batter while going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Liza Gregg went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Lauren Dunbar was 1-for-2 with a double and KG Fisher was 1-for-2 a double and one run scored.

Monday

Cathedral fell 12-1 in a game agaisnt Brookhaven Academy, the loss only effects their seed at the state tournament.